French Midfield Starlet Reportedly Set to Snub Liverpool in Favour of AS Nancy Stay

French youth international Aurelien Nguiamba is set to turn down a move to Liverpool and stay with Ligue 2 outfit AS Nancy, according to reports in France.

French outlet RMC (via GetFootballNewsFrance) are reporting that the 19-year-old midfielder has signed a new three-year deal with Nancy this afternoon and is prepared to commit his future to the French side, in spite of interest from Liverpool.

Signature du premier contrat professionnel de trois ans ce jeudi pour Aurélien Nguiamba (Nancy). Liverpool avait demandé un peu de temps, le milieu de terrain va finalement continuer avec son club #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) June 7, 2018

RMC have suggested that Liverpool wanted more time to consider their offer for Nguiamba and had asked the player to delay signing a new contract with Nancy until they had done so. However, it would seem that the France Under-19 international is not interested in the prospect of a move to Anfield at this point in time.

Nguiamba has been a part of Nancy's youth setup since 2014, when the midfielder joined the club from Colmar. He made his debut for the senior side last season during a 3-0 defeat against Le Havre in April 2018.





Liverpool have been one of the Premier League's busiest sides so far during this summer's transfer window, having already secured the signings of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Fabinho from Monaco. The £62m deal for Keita was agreed in August 2017, with Fabinho agreeing to join the club for £40m last week.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The signing of Nguiamba would most likely have been a prospect for the future, with the club proving to be far more proactive in their pursuit of first-team additions to the squad.

