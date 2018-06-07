French Midfield Starlet Reportedly Set to Snub Liverpool in Favour of AS Nancy Stay

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

French youth international Aurelien Nguiamba is set to turn down a move to Liverpool and stay with Ligue 2 outfit AS Nancy, according to reports in France.

French outlet RMC (via GetFootballNewsFrance) are reporting that the 19-year-old midfielder has signed a new three-year deal with Nancy this afternoon and is prepared to commit his future to the French side, in spite of interest from Liverpool.

RMC have suggested that Liverpool wanted more time to consider their offer for Nguiamba and had asked the player to delay signing a new contract with Nancy until they had done so. However, it would seem that the France Under-19 international is not interested in the prospect of a move to Anfield at this point in time.

Nguiamba has been a part of Nancy's youth setup since 2014, when the midfielder joined the club from Colmar. He made his debut for the senior side last season during a 3-0 defeat against Le Havre in April 2018.


Liverpool have been one of the Premier League's busiest sides so far during this summer's transfer window, having already secured the signings of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Fabinho from Monaco. The £62m deal for Keita was agreed in August 2017, with Fabinho agreeing to join the club for £40m last week. 

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The signing of Nguiamba would most likely have been a prospect for the future, with the club proving to be far more proactive in their pursuit of first-team additions to the squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)