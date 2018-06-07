'Not Even for €100m': Real Madrid Change Stance on Pochettino Following Daniel Levy's Stubbornness

Real Madrid are believed to have given up any hope of making Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino the heir to Zinedine Zidane's Bernabeu throne this summer.

The Argentinian was Los Blancos' first choice to take the reins at Los Blancos, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has effectively ended their pursuit.

Zidane's decision to resign not only rocked the world, but it also came to a massive shock to Madrid. Having won more Champions League trophies than full seasons endured at the helm of the club, Zidane most certainly left on a high; but the Frenchman's exit has meant Madrid have been forced to think fast.

As a result, according to Marca, the Spanish outfit prioritised making Pochettino their new man in the dugout, but the stubbornness of Daniel Levy has forced them to give up already.

The fact that Pochettino signed a new long term contract at Spurs only days before Zidane's departure made things ten times worse for Real, but they made an attempt anyway. This was met by a firm stance from Levy, who according to Marca's report indicated that not even €100m could persuade him to release the Spurs boss from his contract.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

As a result, Madrid have given up on Pochettino, for now. A future move for the former Espanyol man is still on the cards.

On the other hand, Pochettino remains happy to stay at Tottenham, having been promised increase funds in Spurs' bid to become Premier League champions. Tottenham often come under fire for spending too little on their players (including wages), but reports suggest Levy is willing to start splashing the cash a bit more.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Spurs have seen a rapid rise under Pochettino, but their failure to spend seems to be causing a standstill; perhaps this summer could see that change.