PHOTO: Arsenal Launch Official Puma Away Kit Ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League Season

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Arsenal have announced the release of their 2018/19 away kit ahead of the new season, featuring a return of the much loved peacoat navy, with the classic WM graphic printed on the front - a nod to the formation introduced back in the 1930's by Gunners legend Herbert Chapman.

Arsenal's home kit came under fire from fans when it was first announced recently, but by the looks of things, the away kit should make up for any wrongdoing by those in charge of designing the outfits.

Image by Ben Davies

The shirt and shorts are made using Puma's evoKNIT thermoregulation technology - an adaptive cooling system with enhanced moisture management - helping to find the perfect temperature on the pitch for any wearer.

In the hunt for perfect mobility whilst in the shirt, the top also offers seamless construction, allowing for ultimate movement and optimum performance, feeling like a second skin.

Image by Ben Davies

Engineered cooling zones within the top also act as channels to help regulate body temperature alongside dryCELL technology, which help to pull any sweat away from the body.


The shorts for the kit have a colour that is a combination of the home and away shirts, creating a Heather effect, and the socks match the colour of the away top, with a red band above the Puma logo in the upper middle and 'Arsenal' written down the back.

The kit is available right now on the Puma Website, with shirts costing £55 in adult sizes, and £45 for kids.

