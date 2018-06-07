West Ham Preparing Audacious Bid to Hijack Barcelona Move for Argentine World Cup Star

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

West Ham are to stage a daring attempt to sign Argentine forward Cristian Pavon from under the noses of Barcelona.

Pavon has been named alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero in Argentina's star-studded array of attacking talent for the 2018 World Cup. He was included at the expense of Serie A top scorer Mauro Icardi, causing quite a stir among the Argentine press.

His 7 goals and 17 assists for Boca Juniors this season made him one of only three players from Argentina's domestic league to be named in Jorge Sampaoli's squad and captured the attention of Barcelona, who have made enquiries about Pavon's availability and release clause.

But TEAMtalk reports that West Ham are aiming to sign Pavon, and are hopeful that their Argentine links will give them a chance of signing the 22-year-old if Barcelona pass up the opportunity.

The Hammers' new Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini spent two seasons in Argentina with San Lorenzo and River Plate and has a good knowledge of South American football.

Boca would like to keep hold of Pavon until after the World Cup as they hope that a few stellar performances could see his value skyrocket. However, he is unlikely to get much game time given the teammates he is up against.

West Ham have a history of signing Argentinean players, with Carlos Tevez, Javier Mascherano, Pablo Zabaleta and Manuel Lanzini all making the move to East London in recent years.

Lanzini has been included in Sampaoli's squad as well, and Pellegrini may convince him to have a word in Pavon's ear about the idea of moving to the London Stadium.

