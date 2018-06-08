Everton Confirm Goalkeeper Joel Robles Heads List of Seven First-Team Players Released From Club

Everton have released their retained players list of the 2018/19 Premier League season, with goalkeeper Joel Robles the headline name to depart Goodison Park this summer.

In a statement released on the club's official website, Everton said; " Everton can confirm goalkeeper Joel Robles is among seven players whose current contracts will expire at the end of June.

"Midfielders Jose Baxter and Conor Grant will depart the Club and are set to join Oldham Athletic and Plymouth Argyle respectively. Fellow Under-23s players Sam Byrne, Calum Dyson, Louis Gray and David Henen are all set to be released."

"Second-year scholars who have not been offered professional contracts are Stephen Duke-McKenna, Charlie Ball, Nathan Baxter, Jordan Corke, Matthew Johnson, Sidney Kerr, Nathan Moore and Tom Scully.

Robles made 65 appearances for the Merseyside outfit following his arrival at Goodison Park for a fee of £3.6m from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in 2013, briefly establishing himself as Everton's first-choice goalkeeper.

He also spent on time out on loan at both Wigan Athletic and Rayo Vallecano, and has been linked with a move back to La Liga in recent times.

He will now depart Goodison Park in search of regular first-team action, having been understudy to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford throughout last season.