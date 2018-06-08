Harry Kane Close to Signing New Tottenham Contract Which Will Double England Star's Salary

Harry Kane is close to agreeing a new contract at Tottenham which will double his salary and make him one of the highest paid Englishmen in the Premier League.

In what would be a major piece of business for Spurs and a key statement about their intentions, the London Evening Standard reports that Kane is set to put pen to paper on a contract extension which will see his current £100,000-a-week salary, plus add-ons, doubled.

Kane's current deal ties him to the club until 2022 but reports throughout the season constantly linked him with a move to Real Madrid, so this would represent a hands-off warning to interested parties.

Harry Kane currently earns £100K-per-week plus performance-related bonuses which could earn him at least 50 percent more on top of that figure.



Manager Mauricio Pochettino signed a new contract with Tottenham last month making him the highest paid member of staff at the club, but Kane will claim that title if and when he agrees his new deal.

These negotiations come after Kane's most prolific season yet for Spurs, in which he scored 41 goals in all competitions.

His goalscoring consistency is staggering, with 135 goals scored in all competitions over the last four seasons. In two of those seasons he won the Premier League golden boot award but he was pipped to the prize this year by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

4 years doesn’t sound a lot, but a lot can happen World Cup to World Cup. At this time 4 years ago Harry Kane had 5 Spurs goals. Now 140. — Guy Mowbray (@Guymowbray) June 7, 2018

Tottenham hope that Kane signing a new contract will be the catalyst for several other Spurs players to commit their futures to the club.

Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez have already agreed new deals and there is hope that Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Son Heung-Min will follow suit.

Kane has been named England captain for the World Cup, and the Three Lions begin their campaign against Tunisia on June 18.