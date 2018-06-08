Journalist Reveals When Fekir's Move to Liverpool Will Go Through & Why Lyon Have Denied Reports

News reverberating around the footballing world on Thursday evening suggested Liverpool had finally made a breakthrough in their negotiations for Lyon and France midfielder Nabil Fekir, with reports suggesting a deal had been struck between the two clubs.

Liverpool supporters' celebrations were reaching fever pitch, when Lyon slammed the brakes on, using in a club statement to claim, contrary to reports throughout the media, no deal had been agreed for Fekir.

Dans cette période de transferts où la moindre rumeur est souvent présentée comme une réalité, l’Olympique Lyonnais rappelle que seules les informations diffusées par le club sur son site internet font foi. — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 8, 2018

Speaking regarding the rumours of Fekir's imminent transfer, the Ligue 1 side wrote: "The information on the transfer of Nabil Fekir is false.

"Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media about the transfer of Nabil Fekir to Liverpool.

"In this period of transfers where the slightest rumour is often presented as a reality, Olympique Lyonnais reminds that only the information disseminated by the club on its website is authentic."

However, it has been revealed by Mirror journalist Dave Maddock that Lyon were required to dismiss any notion of a deal having being completed due to business reasons, with Les Gones legally required to announce any significant business activity to the French stock exchange first.

Lyon must make any announcement of significant business to stock exchange first. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 8, 2018

Subsequently, it is their responsibility to ensure no false statements are made with regard to the fee they will receive for Fekir, with wildly varying reports throughout the French media likely the underlying reason behind the statement.

French stock market regulations state that a listed company, like Groupe OL, cannot release "important" information when the market is open, meaning any possible Nabil Fékir to Liverpool announcement will not occur before 17:00 English time, when the French stock market closes. — Get French Football (@GFFN) June 8, 2018

Reports also suggest that the move now likely go through after 17:00 English time on Friday, when the stock market closes in France.





France completed their final training session at their training camp in Clairefontaine yesterday, and with Les Bleus set to play their final World Cup warm-up match against the United States of America on Saturday before flying out to Russia, Didier Deschamps will be keen for any of his squads transfer business to be concluded prior to their upcoming friendly.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Despite any apparent setbacks in the conduct of their business, Liverpool are still expected to conclude a deal for Fekir and announce the signing of the 24-year-old midfielder by Friday evening.