Lyon Dig in Over Nabil Fekir by Claiming Reports of Imminent Liverpool Move Are 'False'

Lyon have moved to 'categorically deny' that Nabil Fekir is close to being a Liverpool player after reports by media in England and France spoke of a agreed deal worth anything up to €72m (£63m), including add-ons, exploded on Thursday night.





It was soon suggested that an announcement of Fekir's arrival would be 'imminent' after a routine medical, but as far as Lyon are concerned the buzz has all been premature.

Les informations sur le transfert de Nabil Fekir sont fausses.



L’Olympique Lyonnais dément catégoriquement les fausses informations diffusées par de nombreux médias au sujet du transfert de Nabil Fekir au club de Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/3Qa6zekRFo — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 8, 2018

The club gave its side of the story via Twitter on Friday morning, insisting that the rumours surrounding Fekir and the allegedly advanced state of his proposed move to Anfield are 'false'.

The short statement read, "The information on the transfer of Nabil Fekir is false. Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media outlets about the transfer of Nabil Fekir to Liverpool.

Dans cette période de transferts où la moindre rumeur est souvent présentée comme une réalité, l’Olympique Lyonnais rappelle que seules les informations diffusées par le club sur son site internet font foi. — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 8, 2018

"In this period of transfers where the slightest rumour is often presented as a reality, Olympique Lyonnais recalls that only the information disseminated by the club on its website is authentic."

Whether Liverpool have jumped the gun by briefing various media outlets before a deal is fully agreed, or whether Lyon are simply trying to take back public control remains to be seen.

It is perhaps worth noting that Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas is no stranger to playing such games, having previously denied reports surrounding Alexandre Lacazette's move to Arsenal just three days before the Frenchman was officially unveiled by the Gunners.