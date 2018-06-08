Lyon Dig in Over Nabil Fekir by Claiming Reports of Imminent Liverpool Move Are 'False'

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Lyon have moved to 'categorically deny' that Nabil Fekir is close to being a Liverpool player after reports by media in England and France spoke of a agreed deal worth anything up to €72m (£63m), including add-ons, exploded on Thursday night.


It was soon suggested that an announcement of Fekir's arrival would be 'imminent' after a routine medical, but as far as Lyon are concerned the buzz has all been premature.

The club gave its side of the story via Twitter on Friday morning, insisting that the rumours surrounding Fekir and the allegedly advanced state of his proposed move to Anfield are 'false'.

The short statement read, "The information on the transfer of Nabil Fekir is false. Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media outlets about the transfer of Nabil Fekir to Liverpool.

"In this period of transfers where the slightest rumour is often presented as a reality, Olympique Lyonnais recalls that only the information disseminated by the club on its website is authentic."

Whether Liverpool have jumped the gun by briefing various media outlets before a deal is fully agreed, or whether Lyon are simply trying to take back public control remains to be seen.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It is perhaps worth noting that Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas is no stranger to playing such games, having previously denied reports surrounding Alexandre Lacazette's move to Arsenal just three days before the Frenchman was officially unveiled by the Gunners.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)