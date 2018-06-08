Man Utd Hire England Legend Casey Stoney as First Manager of New Women's Team

Manchester United have officially appointed England legend Casey Stoney as manager of the club's new professional women's team, which will begin life in the second tier of the restructured FA Women's Super League this coming season.

Retired centre-back Stoney, who represented clubs like Arsenal, Charlton, Chelsea and most recently Liverpool during her esteemed playing career, played 130 times for England, captaining the Lionesses and also Great Britain's 2012 Olympic team.

"I am delighted to have joined Manchester United," the 36-year-old told the club's official website.

"This the biggest club in the world. The fact that we are going to have a women's team and I'm going to be able to introduce that from scratch, to build a team, build a philosophy, with the biggest club in the world, means that, for me, there is no more exciting opportunity.

"My ultimate aim is to grow this team so that every little girl growing up dreams of playing for Manchester United when she's older, because they're the most successful team in women's football."

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward commented, "Appointing Casey shows the desire we have to succeed and her experience and knowledge of the game, both as a coach and as a player, made her a stand-out candidate for the role.

"During her successful playing career, spanning over 18 years, she earned over 100 caps for England and is a proven leader as a coach and having captained many of the sides she has played for, she brings a positive and winning mentality which will be a huge benefit to the team.

Picture: Stoney was presented with an MBE at Buckingham Palace in 2015.





"Casey will build on the success of the Girls' Regional Talent Club and shares our philosophy of creating a pathway from academy to first team. I'd like to take this opportunity to welcome her to Manchester United."