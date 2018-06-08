Pep Guardiola Rejects Claims That Bayern Munich Tenure Was a Failure Due to Lack of UCL Success

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Pep Guardiola has refuted the statement that his tenure at Bayern Munich was a failure because he did not win the UEFA Champions League. 

The Manchester City boss spent three seasons at the Allianz Arena, claiming the Bundesliga title in each of his terms at the helm as well as the DFB Pokal in 2014 and 2016. 

However, the Catalonian's men were unable to overcome Real Madrid (2014), Barcelona (2015) and Atletico Madrid (2016) in the semi-finals of three successive European Cup campaigns, leaving the German superpower without continental success since Jupp Heynckes departed in 2013. 

But despite the lack of Champions League silverware, Guardiola insisted to Catalunya Radio, as quoted by Bundesliga.com, that his tenure in Munich was full of positives. 

"My time in Munich won't be judged on not having won the Champions League," he said. "Winning it is hard, and defeats are part and parcel of the competition. 

"Football always gives you another chance, and people are surprised by the difficulty of the Champions League: with Bayern, I got to three semi-finals and was knocked out in each.

"Bayern have won successive league titles – and the same goes for Juventus – so perhaps for them, the Champions League seems more important.

During his first season at Manchester City, Guardiola ended the term trophy-less; however, added the Carabao Cup and the Premier League title to his ever-expanding collection during the recently concluded campaign by taking his total football philosophy and evolving it to conquer England's top-flight.

"I'm happy that at Bayern and at City they've been able to play as we wanted," Guardiola added. "We won a lot, but I'm happier with how we played."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)