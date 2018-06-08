Tottenham Hotspur Favourites in the Race to Sign £40m Aston Villa Star Jack Grealish

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, with Mauricio Pochettino under the impression that Grealish is suited to the high energy philosophy of his squad.

Aston Villa failed to earn promotion to the Premier League last season after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Fulham in the play-off final, but having gambled on being in the top flight for the 2018/19 campaign Villa are now in severe financial difficulty.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Political restrictions in China mean that owner Dr. Tony Xia cannot withdraw funds from his home country, leaving the Villans' bank account all but empty.

It is understood that West Ham, Leicester and Everton are all keen on benefitting from Villa's financial situation and have one eye of prizing Grealish away from his boyhood club, but the Daily Mail are reporting that should Grealish have to leave he would favour a move to Tottenham given their record in improving young players.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Grealish would develop alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, and would hope that the experience of playing under Pochettino would give him the platform to be considered for the English national team in the future.

However, there is one obstacle in the way of Tottenham's hopes of signing the flamboyant playmaker as Villa value Grealish at £40m, a figure which has put off other potential suitors. Selling Grealish for this valuation will massively improve Villa's financial troubles, and could allow them to keep the rest of their team together.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

At present the club are willing to listen to offers for their key assets such as James Chester, Albert Adomah and Andre Green, but should Grealish leave they would have a greater chance of keeping the majority of the stars that helped them to the play-off final last season.