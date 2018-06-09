Arsenal Join Race to Sign In-Demand Sampdoria Midfielder as Emery Looks to Improve Gunners' Core

Unai Emery is looking to make Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira his second signing since taking over at Arsenal following the arrival of Swiss international Stephan Lichtsteiner, according to The Sun.

It was reported earlier this week that the 22-year-old's agent was in Germany to discuss a potential transfer from current club Sampdoria to German giants Borussia Dortmund, but Arsenal may be in with a chance of securing the player for themselves after expressing interest recently.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

In his final season at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger frequently operated a midfield duo of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey, but Emery has likely spotted that the midfield is one key part of the team that needs strengthening upon his arrival.





Torreira is more defensive than both Xhaka and Ramsey and he's now been added to a growing list of defensive players that Emery's Arsenal have been in pursuit of. Lichtsteiner arrived on free transfer from Juventus last week, while Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos is believed to be close to joining for around £16m.

Di Marzio (via The Sun) have claimed that the defensive midfielder has a preference for Arsenal and that Sampdoria will be unable to hold onto him if Arsenal meet the £22m release clause in his contract.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Arsenal have also been linked with other central midfielders due to the uncertainty that surrounds the futures of both Ramsey and Jack Wilshere, who've yet to sign new contracts.

Wilshere's contract runs out this month, and he is yet to agree to stay despite recently being offered one by the Gunners.

Metro have reported that the Gunners have also offered Aaron Ramsey a new five-year contract. The Welshman has only one year left on his current deal and Arsenal are optimistic that he will sign.