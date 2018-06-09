Arsene Wenger Admits His Future Is Still 'in Doubt' as He Considers Next Project After Arsenal

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Arsene Wenger has admitted that his future is still 'in doubt' after stepping down as Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Some have tentatively linked the veteran coach to the Real Madrid job, which has been vacant since Zinedine Zidane left the post after the 3-1 triumph in the Champions League final against Liverpool. Perhaps more likely reports have linked Wenger with AS Monaco - the club he spent seven years managing before joining Arsenal in the mid-1990s.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, speaking in an interview with RMC, when asked about what his future plans were Wenger admitted that his future is in doubt. 


He said: "I'm still in doubt, nothing to announce at this time."

Wenger has previously reiterated that he has no plans on retiring from management after leaving Arsenal, however he must now decide which path he wishes to take. 

The Frenchman spent 22 years as manager of the Gunners before he left his post as manager at the end of the 2017-18 season. He won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, whilst also leading Arsenal to a Champions League final in 2006. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He transformed Arsenal into a regular title contender and managed one of the most dominant teams in Premier League history who went an entire league season without losing a game in the 2003/04 season.

Any club in world football would likely welcome Wenger with open arms with his vast experience and list o achievements, and with Wenger still unsure about his future clubs still have time to convince the Frenchman where he should go next

