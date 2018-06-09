German Playmaker Claims Dortmund Were Bayern Munich's 'Equals' Under Jurgen Klopp

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Götze has claimed that the Black and Yellows were as good as their domestic rivals Bayern Munich while Jürgen Klopp was in charge.

The 26-year-old became one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe during a breakthrough three-year spell at the club. Götze's performances at Dortmund eventually convinced Bayern to spend £33m for his signature in 2013, while he scored the winner in the World Cup final in 2014.

However, Götze had to face a number of hurdles since moving to the Allianz Arena five years ago, not least of which was battling a near career-ending illness. The midfielder eventually returned to Dortmund in 2016 in an attempt to revitalise his career.





Götze has frequently spoken in glowing terms about his former manager in recent years, most recently appearing to link himself with a move to Liverpool by claiming that he would be 'interested' in working with Klopp again.

He also claimed that Klopp's seven-year spell at Dortmund turned the club into a team who could match the Bundesliga's most dominant side, Bayern Munich.

"I think at the time I was with Dortmund, which was also during Jurgen’s time there, we had a very good team and were definitely equals to Bayern Munich," Götze said, quoted by Goal.

"We won the Bundesliga twice in those three years, we won the cup and played Bayern in the Champions League final. So, we certainly felt we were their equals and accepted the challenge that went with that, and we were equally hungry to win titles.

"And that’s just what we did. It was such a very, very good time."

Götze was arguably Dortmund's most consistent player last season and the playmaker played a huge part in securing Champions League football for another year.

But a fourth-place finish behind TSG Hoffenheim and local rivals Schalke 04, as well as league champions Bayern Munich, has left fans desperate to see their club revamped this summer in order to return to the summit of the Bundesliga table.