Inter's Milan Skriniar Offered New Contract to Fend Off Interest From European Giants

Inter have offered defender Milan Škriniar a "very good" contract extension in an attempt to ward off interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to reports.

The Slovakia international has had a breakthrough season in the Serie A and is currently regarded as one of the hottest defensive prospects in Europe.

Škriniar has attracted interest from across the continent thanks to his performances with the Nerazzurri this year, with the 23-year-old's excellence in one on one situations a standout trait which has caught the eye of the biggest clubs in the world.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

It had been suggested that Real Madrid and Barcelona were the frontrunners for Škriniar's signature this summer, while Atlético Madrid were also keeping tabs on the €70m-rated defender.

But a report from Italian outlet La Gazzetta claims that Inter have already taken measures to avoid losing the defender this summer by offering his a brand new contract - something which was confirmed by Škriniar's agent.

Skriniar is a great player and was a very good addition to their squad but Inter's fanbase overrates him a little bit, acting like he's one of the best in the wolrd already. He has the potential to become a world class center back but still need time — Jonas (@Seekersheva) April 3, 2018

"Inter have offered him a very good contract," Karol Csontó said, quoted by AS.

The Nerazzurri are looking to extend Škriniar's current deal by an extra year, until 2023, and they are prepared to increase his wages to €2.2m per year if the Slovakian defender agrees to stay at San Siro.

But the lure of Spanish football could be too much for Škriniar to ignore this summer. The 23-year-old is also said to be attracting interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United believed to be the frontrunners for his signature from England.