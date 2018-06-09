Inter's Milan Skriniar Offered New Contract to Fend Off Interest From European Giants

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Inter have offered defender Milan Škriniar a "very good" contract extension in an attempt to ward off interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to reports.

The Slovakia international has had a breakthrough season in the Serie A and is currently regarded as one of the hottest defensive prospects in Europe.

Škriniar has attracted interest from across the continent thanks to his performances with the Nerazzurri this year, with the 23-year-old's excellence in one on one situations a standout trait which has caught the eye of the biggest clubs in the world.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

It had been suggested that Real Madrid and Barcelona were the frontrunners for Škriniar's signature this summer, while Atlético Madrid were also keeping tabs on the €70m-rated defender.

But a report from Italian outlet La Gazzetta claims that Inter have already taken measures to avoid losing the defender this summer by offering his a brand new contract - something which was confirmed by Škriniar's agent.

"Inter have offered him a very good contract," Karol Csontó said, quoted by AS.

The Nerazzurri are looking to extend Škriniar's current deal by an extra year, until 2023, and they are prepared to increase his wages to €2.2m per year if the Slovakian defender agrees to stay at San Siro.

But the lure of Spanish football could be too much for Škriniar to ignore this summer. The 23-year-old is also said to be attracting interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United believed to be the frontrunners for his signature from England.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)