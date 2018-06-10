'He's Getting Better and Better': Former Spurs Striker Robbie Keane Heaps Praises Upon Harry Kane

Harry Kane's sensational form has seen the Tottenham Hotspur and England striker earn plaudits from across the football community over the past few years.

Now former Spurs star Robbie Keane has become the latest to sing the praises of the 24-year-old forward in an interview on the club's official website.

“Harry is getting better and better,” said Keane. “People keep writing him off and he keeps producing, keeps scoring goals.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“The most important thing for me when I was a player was to do better the next season, score more goals, get more assists and Harry has continued to do that.”

Kane scored 41 goals in 48 appearances for Spurs in the 2017/18 season, a new personal best for the striker. He was recently rewarded for his blistering form with a new six-year contract, reportedly including a significant pay rise.

Kane was also recently given the role of England captain by manager Gareth Southgate, meaning he will lead the Three Lions at this summer's World Cup.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Keane also expressed his enthusiasm for the current crop of players at Spurs' disposal, saying: “I like this team, I do. I enjoy watching them, they are great to watch, very entertaining.

“The players will only get better and better.”

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

The Republic of Ireland's highest goalscorer and most-capped player of all time, Keane spent a total of eight years at Spurs across two spells. In total, the striker scored 122 goals for the club. Keane left Spurs in 2011 and spent five years playing for LA Galaxy in the MLS, before joining Indian Super League side ATK in 2017. He became player-manager of the side in March 2018.