Gareth Bale will wait until Zinedine Zidane's successor has been named at Real Madrid before deciding on his future, according to reports.

The 28-year-old cast a shadow of doubt over his stay in the Spanish capital following Los Blancos' Champions League success, stating he needed regular first team football while hinting at a summer exit from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been reported suitors, although the Welshman has insisted his only destination would be the Premier League, with it expected that the attacker would force a move away from the European Cup winners amid struggles for game time.

However, following the departure of Zidane - who left the club after lifting his third successive Champions League trophy - according to the Independent, Bale is now reconsidering his options and will wait to see who Florentino Perez appoints this summer.

The French manager's leaving has thrown a significant spanner into Real Madrid's transfer plans, with the club now having to put their player recruitment on hold while they search for a new on-pitch leader.

Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino was initially labelled as the frontrunner, although Spurs have since stated that they will not negotiate a release for the Argentine - who recently put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

The uncertainty now within the Spanish capital has also forced Bale to hold off on his decision regarding his future, with it reported that he had compiled a shortlist of potential clubs he wishes to join.

However, the most eye-catching factor is the fact that the former Tottenham man, who looked destined for a move away this summer, could well don the all-white of Real Madrid again next year.