Jurgen Klopp's Mystery Plot for January Target Is Finally Revealed as Potential Coutinho Replacement

Liverpool fans were sent into overdrive during the January transfer window after it was revealed that Jürgen Klopp had shortlisted a 'mystery target' in his search to find a long term replacement for their Barcelona-bound playmaker, Philippe Coutinho.

Months have passed since the Brazil international moved to the Camp Nou in a big money deal but it was never revealed who the Reds had been targeting at the start of the year.

That was until Sunday Times journalist Jonathan Northcroft confirmed on social media that Klopp was targeting a move West Ham star Manuel Lanzini during the January transfer window in a deal which has once again been rumoured this summer.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Lanzini has been one of West Ham's standout performers since his arrival from UAE side Al-Jazira in 2016. The 25-year-old has impressed so much in the top flight that he was included in Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina squad that would travel to the World Cup this summer.





But the playmaker suffered a cruciate ligament rupture just before La Albiceleste were set to fly off to Russia, with the injury expected to keep Lanzini out of action until December.

So I see the #mysteryplayer cat is out of the Twitter bag and that people are highly #underwhelmed. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) June 11, 2018





yep — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) June 11, 2018

Lanzini has a contract in east London until 2020 and a move away from West Ham increasingly looks unlikely until next year due to his latest injury.

The 25-year-old could then be available at a cut-price for potential suitors as he'd be entering the final year of his contract, something which could put the Hammers into a corner when it comes to negotiating any move away from London Stadium.