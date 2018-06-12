Arsenal and Chelsea Suffer Transfer Setback as Summer Target Reportedly Opens Talks With Napoli

Arsenal and Chelsea have been dealt with a big blow to their plans their summer as one of their key targets, Jean Michael Seri, has reportedly opened talks with Italian side Napoli.

The Ivorian has been a long term target for Arsenal in particular, with former manager Arsene Wenger an admirer of his talents. Seri is currently plying his trade in Ligue 1 with Nice and after yet another impressive season, it seems as though a move to a European giant is on the cards.

A move to the Premier League is not entirely out of the question but both Arsenal and Chelsea are now at a major disadvantage as Seri and his representatives have reportedly been in discussions with Napoli.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss (via Football.London), Seri's representative Franklin Mala said:

"We are in talks with Napoli and he’s tempted by the idea of wearing the jersey. He would really like to play for Napoli and Carlo Ancelotti could get the best out of his characteristics."





Napoli's sudden interest in Seri may stem from the fact they are all but resigned to the fact that they are likely to lose their current midfielder, Jorginho, to Manchester City this summer.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Arsenal and Chelsea may need to turn their attentions elsewhere this summer if Seri does make the switch over to Naples, with gaps in both midfields still needing to be filled. The Gunners are not currently set to renew Jack Wilshere's expiring contract, whilst Chelsea have to contend with Tiemouye Bakayoko's poor form and the potential for N'Golo Kante to leave for PSG.