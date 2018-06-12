Everton Interested in Signing Germany and Hertha Berlin Left Back Marvin Plattenhardt

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Everton have registered and interest in signing Germany and Hertha Berlin left back Marvin Plattenhardt, according to reports.

Following an underwhelming Premier League season, seeing them finish eighth in the table and miss out on Europa League football to Burnley, Everton are looking to readdress the balance of their squad, starting with signing a new left back.

The Toffees are in need to a top class left back to succeed the ageing Leighton Baines, with only Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt currently in place to succeed the 33-year-old defender as he enters his 11th season with the club.

Subsequently, the Merseyside outfit have identified Marvin Plattenhardt as an ideal suitor for the left back role, as reported by Sky Sports.

Having played 38 games across all competitions with Hertha Berlin throughout the 2017/18 campaign (accruing eight assists along the way), Plattenhardt has had an incredibly productive season, seeing him named in Germany's 23-man World Cup squad.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire professional career in Germany, and has six caps for his country. But the allure of playing in the Premier League for significantly higher wages may turn the German's head to Merseyside. Knowing this, Hertha Berlin will likely demand a premium fee from the Toffees to acquire his services, though if Marco Silva is serious in retooling his defence, he may likely pull the trigger anyway.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Despite only having limited experience on the international stage, the 26-year-old is a seasoned veteran of the Bundesliga, breaking into Nurnburg's first team at just 19-years-old, before going on to make a total of 187 senior appearances between Berlin and Die Ruhmreiche.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)