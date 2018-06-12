Everton Interested in Signing Germany and Hertha Berlin Left Back Marvin Plattenhardt

Everton have registered and interest in signing Germany and Hertha Berlin left back Marvin Plattenhardt, according to reports.

Following an underwhelming Premier League season, seeing them finish eighth in the table and miss out on Europa League football to Burnley, Everton are looking to readdress the balance of their squad, starting with signing a new left back.

The Toffees are in need to a top class left back to succeed the ageing Leighton Baines, with only Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt currently in place to succeed the 33-year-old defender as he enters his 11th season with the club.

Subsequently, the Merseyside outfit have identified Marvin Plattenhardt as an ideal suitor for the left back role, as reported by Sky Sports.

Having played 38 games across all competitions with Hertha Berlin throughout the 2017/18 campaign (accruing eight assists along the way), Plattenhardt has had an incredibly productive season, seeing him named in Germany's 23-man World Cup squad.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire professional career in Germany, and has six caps for his country. But the allure of playing in the Premier League for significantly higher wages may turn the German's head to Merseyside. Knowing this, Hertha Berlin will likely demand a premium fee from the Toffees to acquire his services, though if Marco Silva is serious in retooling his defence, he may likely pull the trigger anyway.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Despite only having limited experience on the international stage, the 26-year-old is a seasoned veteran of the Bundesliga, breaking into Nurnburg's first team at just 19-years-old, before going on to make a total of 187 senior appearances between Berlin and Die Ruhmreiche.