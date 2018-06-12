Football Manager Launch FMdB App to Bring 'World's Largest Football Database' to Every Fan's Pocket

Sports Interactive and Sega, the creators of Football Manager, have launched 'FMdB', a new football app that puts the 'world's largest football database' in the pocket of every fan.

Free to download on the App Store right now and coming soon to Google Play, FMdB is powered by Football Manager and has data on more than 400,000 players from around the world, from ability and position, to potential and contract details.

Image by Jamie Spencer

App subscribers will get additional information about player attributes, career history and more.

It will come in particularly handy during the World Cup to keep tabs on players you're not already familiar with, especially with England to face a host of relatively unknown players from Tunisia and tournament newcomers Panama in the coming weeks.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Want to know which Panamanian danger men to look out for and impress everyone else in the pub or at the office? Well, now the answer can be a few taps away in your pocket.

On top that, the 'Trending' section will make it even easier to stay up to date with the players who are making the headlines. Not just for the World Cup, but for when club football returns and the transfer market kicks into gear later in the summer.

"FMdB is the ultimate football knowledge app, essential for the info that you need ahead of what promises to be a fantastic summer of football and beyond," said Sports Interactive's Studio Director, Miles Jacobson.

"If you're unsure how good the player is playing at right-back, or who the midfielder is your team is looking at in the transfer window, FMdB gives you that info at the press of a button - it's time to be properly ITK."

FMdB is available now for free on the App Store and can be downloaded here.

