Football Manager Launch FMdB App to Bring 'World's Largest Football Database' to Every Fan's Pocket

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Sports Interactive and Sega, the creators of Football Manager, have launched 'FMdB', a new football app that puts the 'world's largest football database' in the pocket of every fan.

Free to download on the App Store right now and coming soon to Google Play, FMdB is powered by Football Manager and has data on more than 400,000 players from around the world, from ability and position, to potential and contract details.

Image by Jamie Spencer

App subscribers will get additional information about player attributes, career history and more.

It will come in particularly handy during the World Cup to keep tabs on players you're not already familiar with, especially with England to face a host of relatively unknown players from Tunisia and tournament newcomers Panama in the coming weeks.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Want to know which Panamanian danger men to look out for and impress everyone else in the pub or at the office? Well, now the answer can be a few taps away in your pocket.

On top that, the 'Trending' section will make it even easier to stay up to date with the players who are making the headlines. Not just for the World Cup, but for when club football returns and the transfer market kicks into gear later in the summer.

"FMdB is the ultimate football knowledge app, essential for the info that you need ahead of what promises to be a fantastic summer of football and beyond," said Sports Interactive's Studio Director, Miles Jacobson.

"If you're unsure how good the player is playing at right-back, or who the midfielder is your team is looking at in the transfer window, FMdB gives you that info at the press of a button - it's time to be properly ITK."

FMdB is available now for free on the App Store and can be downloaded here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)