Best Ever: Manchester United Fans Name Their Greatest Premier League XI Following Fan Vote

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Manchester United fans have named their all-time greatest Premier League XI.

In celebration of the club having played 1000 Premier League matches, a vote was opened for supporters to decide which players would make it into their dream XI from the modern era.

Image by Sean Drury

David De Gea is the only member of the current team to make the cut, perhaps surprisingly beating United legend Peter Schmeichel to be named their best number 1 of the Premier League era.

The defence is dominated by those who played in Manchester United's double-winning 2007/08 season, believed by many to be the club's greatest team of the 21st century. Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra all played in the 2008 Champions League final victory over Chelsea.

Gary Neville completes the back line. He missed the double-winning season through injury but was a one-club man for the duration of his career, making over 600 appearances for United.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The midfield is again dominated by members of that illustrious team and largely picks itself, with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo all included. They're joined by Roy Keane, the fearsome midfielder who left Old Trafford in 2005.

The only member of the XI not to play for United in the 21st century is French striker Eric Cantona. He's joined up front by Wayne Rooney, who in 2017 surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Even for a team voted on by supporters there was some disagreement, with Denis Irwin and Ruud van Nistelrooy among those to miss out.

However, there can be no denying that it's a special lineup which reflects the club's amazing Premier League heritage.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)