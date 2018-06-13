Eden Hazard Predicts the Entire World Cup Tournament & Suggests a Very Intriguing Final

Belgian winger Eden Hazard has given his take on the World Cup tournament, predicting every knockout stage match from the round of 16 up until the final.

Unsurprisingly, the Chelsea man is confident in his own ability to lead his country to greatness, as he believes Belgium will win the World Cup. Interestingly enough, he believes his side will have to overcome England in the final of the tournament.

He believes Belgium will finish top of Group G, with England qualifying in second place in the same group. According to Hazard, Belgium will dispatch of Poland, Brazil and France before defeating England in the final.

For England, their hypothetical road to the final sees them knock Colombia, Germany and Argentina out of the tournament, before falling to Hazard's Belgium.

In a recent interview with CNN, Hazard was optimistic about his country's chances, saying: "We'll go there to try to win the World Cup.





"To go and give 100%, that's what we have to do.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"In football you never know, but I feel that we have a good team, good players. We have experience now on the team.





"A lot of players they are playing in England, so we (have known) each other (for) four or five years."

The 27-year-old knows the task ahead is a very challenging one, admitting that there is a lot of competition. Belgium are one of the favourites to win the tournament, just as they were during Euro 2016. The Red Devils were very impressive throughout the tournament, but were shocked by Chris Coleman's Wales side in the quarter finals.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"It's not easy because all of the teams, they want to win," Hazard said. "You give everything and you (lose); that's football."

Belgium and England will meet in the final match of Group G. On paper, it appears as though this will be the game to decide the final standings in the tournament. The other teams in Group G are Tunisia and Panama, and both England and Belgium will fancy their chances to win those games, meaning the final encounter could prove crucial.