'I Am Very Happy': Liverpool Star Forward Addresses His Future Amidst Real Madrid Speculation

Rumours have been circulating that Liverpool and Senegal winger Sadio Mane is a target of UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Real Madrid beat Sadio Mane's Liverpool 3-1 in the final to complete a Champions League treble, making them the first team to win the trophy three times in a row since Bayern Munich in the 1970's.

The winger finally addressed the speculation by expressing that he is 'very happy' at Liverpool (via Liverpool Echo). However, he refused to rule out a potential future move expressing his desire to win trophies:

"You never know what will happen in the future. I want to win trophies, especially the Champions League."

Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten asked Mane directly if he would be moving to

Los Blancos, Mane responded: "I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years."

The defeat at the hands of Madrid in Kiev was hard for the Reds to take, now Mane is putting it out of his mind and looking onwards to Russia.

"To be honest, this defeat was not easy to put away. The whole club worked hard for this Champions League title, but Real Madrid were the better team that day. We lost to the best team in the world. The defeat is ticked off. Now it is time to play with Senegal a good and successful World Cup. That's my whole focus.”

Mane - in the eyes of many - is the star of the Senegal team after an impressive 2017/18 campaign. However, he made clear that he's just happy to be part of the team and hopes to help in bringing success to his nation.





"I also do not see myself as a superstar, but as part of a team that wants to achieve a lot in the World Cup."

Les Lions de la Téranga kick off their World Cup against Poland on the 19th of June, followed by two more group stage games against Japan and Colombia.