'I Am Very Happy': Liverpool Star Forward Addresses His Future Amidst Real Madrid Speculation

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Rumours have been circulating that Liverpool and Senegal winger Sadio Mane is a target of UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid. 

Real Madrid beat Sadio Mane's Liverpool 3-1 in the final to complete a Champions League treble, making them the first team to win the trophy three times in a row since Bayern Munich in the 1970's. 

The winger finally addressed the speculation by expressing that he is 'very happy' at Liverpool (via Liverpool Echo). However, he refused to rule out a potential future move expressing his desire to win trophies: 

"You never know what will happen in the future. I want to win trophies, especially the Champions League."

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten asked Mane directly if he would be moving to 

Los Blancos, Mane responded: "I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years."

The defeat at the hands of Madrid in Kiev was hard for the Reds to take, now Mane is putting it out of his mind and looking onwards to Russia.  

"To be honest, this defeat was not easy to put away. The whole club worked hard for this Champions League title, but Real Madrid were the better team that day. We lost to the best team in the world. The defeat is ticked off. Now it is time to play with Senegal a good and successful World Cup. That's my whole focus.”

Mane - in the eyes of many - is the star of the Senegal team after an impressive 2017/18 campaign. However, he made clear that he's just happy to be part of the team and hopes to help in bringing success to his nationL


"I also do not see myself as a superstar, but as part of a team that wants to achieve a lot in the World Cup."

Les Lions de la Téranga kick off their World Cup against Poland on the 19th of June, followed by two more group stage games against Japan and Colombia. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)