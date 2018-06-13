Jurgen Klopp Makes Dramatic U-Turn On Goalkeeping Decision After Giving Up On Alisson Becker

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering the idea to not bother signing a new goalkeeper this summer, having ultimately given up his pursuit of Roma stopper Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian would reportedly prove too costly to take to Anfield, but the German has a trick up his sleeve. Klopp has very much become known for sticking with his players - trusting them and being patient with their ability. 


Before the Champions League final - and Loris Karius' blunders - reports anticipated that the Liverpool boss would keep his compatriot as the club's number one stopper, and now those claims are being made again.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Instead of signing a new keeper, what Klopp could do is promote Danny Ward to compete with Karius, as Simon Mignolet heads for the exit door - according to Liverpool Echo.

The chances of signing Alisson are slim. Neither Roma or the player himself have given any indication that they are looking for the keeper to leave, and the Serie A outfit are desperate not to sell cheaply following the success of £35m Mohamed Salah on Merseyside.

As a result, signing the 25-year-old would cost no less than £70m, and even if Liverpool were willing to part ways with that kind of money, the Brazilian's preference is believed to be for Real Madrid - who are also in the market for a new man between the sticks.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It all points towards a dead end for the Reds, and a much cheaper option for Liverpool would be to simply promote from within - Ward having proven himself a solid option on loan at Huddersfield.

