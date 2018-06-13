Liverpool Flop Divock Origi Reveals Why He Wants to Return to Anfield This Summer

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has revealed the reason he wants to stay at Anfield, despite falling out of favour in recent years.

He admitted that the opportunity to work with Jurgen Klopp is too good to miss out on, and claimed the German manager can help him improve his game.

Origi was asked about his future by Nigerian outlet NTV, and is quoted by the Express as saying: “Many times after a game, I get the feeling that I have not done enough, I should have done better.

“Of course there is room for improvement. I have worked under several coaches and wish to appreciate each one of them. Jurgen Klopp though has helped me improve, he knows how to push you into performing, he knows exactly what should happen.”

Klopp may view Origi as a potential squad player for next season, after the deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir fell through. He was forced to use Danny Ings as back-up to striker Roberto Firmino, and it remains to be seen which striker Klopp would prefer, or whether he can finalise a new signing.

After finding consistent form and game time hard to come by at Liverpool, the 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. He represented the German side on 37 occasions, but only managed to net seven times.

As a result of his poor form, Origi was overlooked by Belgium manager Roberto Martinez for his World Cup squad.

The Champions League finalists originally signed Origi from Lille after some impressive performances at the 2014 World Cup, when he was occasionally preferred to Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who was in the process of leaving Chelsea for Everton at the time.

He spent the following season back at Lille on loan, but has struggled to make an impact at Liverpool ever since returning from his loan spell. With Jurgen Klopp in the market for a new attacker, it remains to be seen whether Origi will fit into Klopp's plans for the following season.