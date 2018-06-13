Man Utd Offered Chance to Sign Italy Midfielder With Agent Pushing for Paris Exit

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has been offered to Manchester United this summer following talks with the French club's manager, Thomas Tuchel.

It has been suggested that former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel told the Italy international to lose weight ahead of the new season. This prompted Verratti's agent, the infamous Mino Raiola, to weigh up potential moves away from the Parc des Princes this summer.

United are known to be long-term admirers of the 25-year-old midfielder, and José Mourinho is also understood to have been keeping one eye on Verratti across the various clubs he has been in charge of.





A report from Italian outlet Calciomercato confirms that Raiola has already been in contact with a number of European giants as Verratti pushes for a move away from Ligue 1.





Whilst Manchester United are currently considering a move for the midfielder, La Liga side Barcelona are claimed to have turned their nose up at the opportunity to bring Verratti to the Camp Nou.

Mourinho watched Verratti in November. He was part of the dossier of midfield targets drawn up last season, which also included Vidal, Milinkovic-Savic, Seri, Fred and Jorginho — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) June 4, 2018

Domestic rivals Real Madrid have also been contacted but they will likely have to wait until after the World Cup before making a move so that they can consult with their new manager, Julen Lopetegui, who is currently in charge of Spain.





It is also claimed that reigning Serie A champions Juventus are waiting to be contacted by Raiola.

It appears that former Pescara star Verratti is looking to end his six-year spell in the top flight of French football this summer having made 239 appearances for the Parisians, scoring eight goals and claiming 43 assists.