Mikel Merino Could Submit Transfer Request at Newcastle Amidst Desire to Return to Spain

Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino may submit a transfer request in the near future after reportedly telling his closest friends and associates that he wants to return home to Spain.

Merino started his career at Osasuna, where he played 67 times, but he has never played in La Liga. After his experiences at Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle, he is keen to finally make his debut in Spain's top flight.

Real Sociedad are willing to go all out to sign Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino this summer, reports AS. — RumorsTransfers 24/7 (@rumorstransfers) June 13, 2018

Estadio Deportivo reports that a number of clubs may give him the chance to do so, with Betis, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club all identified as possible destinations, and Merino could tell Benitez that he wants to leave in order to hurry along his departure.

Merino was invited to rubbish the exit rumours in May but was coy when asked about his future.

“Every market there are rumours of all kinds," he said. "I’m not worried about what happens, if something happens the agents call my parents and they communicate it to me, but I’m not spending all day waiting for the mobile.”

Merino played 24 times in the Premier League for Newcastle last season but was an increasingly peripheral figure towards the end of the campaign, with his last start of the season coming against Liverpool in March.





West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, who has also been linked with a move to Betis, has praised Merino and indicated that he would be a good signing for any team.

Merino seems to me a quite complete footballer," he said. "He started very strong at Newcastle but then the injuries have not let him have continuity, he is one of those players that goes from area to area, he would be a good incorporation for the team.”