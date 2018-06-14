Liverpool Switch Focus to €30m Serie A Stopper After Missing Out on Top Target Alisson

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Liverpool are believed to have stepped up their interest in Lazio's €30m goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, after reportedly missing out on their top target - Roma's Alisson - following interest from Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

According to the Guardian, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp is a keen admirer of the Albanian international, and will look to pursue the Serie A stopper during the summer transfer window. The Merseysiders are in need of a new man between the sticks, and Strakosha could offer Klopp the goalkeeping stability he's been in dire need of heading into the 2018/19 season. 

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Despite only being 23, the Greek-born keeper has diligently worked his way through the Lazio ranks to become their first choice stopper, and impressed during his breakthrough campaign with I Biancocelesti last season. Standing at 6'4, Strakosha strikes an imposing figure, and has developed a reputation for his commanding performances when defending set pieces.


With current goalkeeping options of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, Klopp is bound to seek a top quality replacement. Mignolet has failed to impress since joining the club from Sunderland in 2013. Karius provided some stirring performances in his side's Champions League campaign, but his nightmare performance in the final has all but sealed his summer exit.

Liverpool fans may well feel disappointed with the club's apparent pursuit of the relatively low key figure, given that had they pulled off the Alisson deal, they would have signed Brazil's first choice goalkeeper for the World Cup. Other options are still available to Klopp, who is also thought to be keeping an eye on England international Jack Butland.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Reds have discovered that their first game of the 2018/19 Premier League season will be a home clash against West Ham United. Klopp's men will be a significantly strengthened side for the upcoming campaign, and will be expected by the fans and pundits alike to make a concerted push for their first league title since 1990 next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)