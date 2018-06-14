Liverpool Switch Focus to €30m Serie A Stopper After Missing Out on Top Target Alisson

Liverpool are believed to have stepped up their interest in Lazio's €30m goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, after reportedly missing out on their top target - Roma's Alisson - following interest from Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

According to the Guardian, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp is a keen admirer of the Albanian international, and will look to pursue the Serie A stopper during the summer transfer window. The Merseysiders are in need of a new man between the sticks, and Strakosha could offer Klopp the goalkeeping stability he's been in dire need of heading into the 2018/19 season.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Despite only being 23, the Greek-born keeper has diligently worked his way through the Lazio ranks to become their first choice stopper, and impressed during his breakthrough campaign with I Biancocelesti last season. Standing at 6'4, Strakosha strikes an imposing figure, and has developed a reputation for his commanding performances when defending set pieces.





With current goalkeeping options of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, Klopp is bound to seek a top quality replacement. Mignolet has failed to impress since joining the club from Sunderland in 2013. Karius provided some stirring performances in his side's Champions League campaign, but his nightmare performance in the final has all but sealed his summer exit.

Liverpool fans may well feel disappointed with the club's apparent pursuit of the relatively low key figure, given that had they pulled off the Alisson deal, they would have signed Brazil's first choice goalkeeper for the World Cup. Other options are still available to Klopp, who is also thought to be keeping an eye on England international Jack Butland.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Reds have discovered that their first game of the 2018/19 Premier League season will be a home clash against West Ham United. Klopp's men will be a significantly strengthened side for the upcoming campaign, and will be expected by the fans and pundits alike to make a concerted push for their first league title since 1990 next season.