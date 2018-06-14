Man Utd Handed Major Boost In Pursuit of Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their hunt for Bayern Munich centre back Jerome Boateng. The German is one of Jose Mourinho's priorities on a list eight potential defensive signings, and he looks to be available according to Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Though United have long been linked with a move for Toby Alderweireld, Mourinho isn't believed to be totally convinced by the Belgian defender, and there's a reason as to why Tottenham and United have reached a standstill when discussing the player's potential fee.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

United are only willing to pay £50m, but Spurs chief Daniel Levy is reportedly playing hardball, and wants £75m.

Reports have claimed over the last week that Bayern's Boateng is a priority for Mourinho this summer - he and Alderweireld head the list along with six other potential defensive candidates, and it seems that the Portuguese could turn his attention to Boateng.

According to Daily Star, Rummenigge has opened the door to a Boateng departure this summer; a move that could well tempt Mourinho to test the waters over in Bavaria.

“If a club comes to us and he says that he wants to join that club, then we will negotiate,” said Rummenigge.

“But the offer has to be important.”

Man Utd's spending power means that the Red Devils are very capable of sending an 'important' offer to the German champions, and the back line problems at Old Trafford could well be solved by Boateng rather than Alderweireld.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The German centre back is currently away on international duty, and at this point in time, it seems unlikely that a move would be made for his services before the World Cup is finished.