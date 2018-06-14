How to Watch Russia vs. Saudi Arabia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Russia vs. Saudi Arabia in the World Cup group stage on Thursday, June 14.

By Scooby Axson
June 14, 2018

The World Cup host Russia kicks off soccer's biggest event when they take on Saudi Arabia.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are in Group A along with Egypt and two–time World Cup winner Uruguay.

Russia automatically qualified for the World Cup by being the host country and will try to improve on their third-place group stage finish in 2014.

Saudi Arabia is making its first appearance that the World Cup since 2006 after not qualifying for the 2010 and 2014 tournament.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

