The World Cup host Russia kicks off soccer's biggest event when they take on Saudi Arabia.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are in Group A along with Egypt and two–time World Cup winner Uruguay.

Russia automatically qualified for the World Cup by being the host country and will try to improve on their third-place group stage finish in 2014.

Saudi Arabia is making its first appearance that the World Cup since 2006 after not qualifying for the 2010 and 2014 tournament.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

