Free Agent Gelson Martins Hands Huge Boost to Arsenal With Emirates Preference This Summer

Arsenal have received a huge boost in the hunt for Portuguese winger Gelson Martins over the last week. The 23-year-old, on Friday morning, has successfully managed to cancel his contract with Sporting CP - and reports seem to believe that Gelson wants a move to the Emirates.

Unai Emery is on a recruitment drive in the English capital. As the Spaniard guides Arsenal into the post-Wenger era, he's only been handed a £50m transfer budget, but it hasn't stopped him from making changes.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Stephan Lichtsteiner has arrived from Juventus, and he's expected to soon be joined by Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Bernd Leno and Lucas Torreira. And now, with little left in the Gunners' wallet, a free transfer is very much on the cards.

According to Metro, the highly rated Gelson - who has previously been linked with Manchester United - prefers a move to the Emirates over anywhere else this summer.

Had he not forced his way out of Sporting, the north London outfit would've been forced to pay around £40m for his services. However, a report on Friday morning from BBC outlines his success in severing his deal in Portugal - along with a number of teammates.

This will leave Arsenal laughing. Little need to persuade Gelson to make the move, and no transfer fee to be paid, Emery could not have woken up to better news.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Arsenal have long been in the need for a quality winger, with many underwhelming acquisitions over the last few years. Gelson is expected to become one of the strongest talents on the planet, and Arsenal certainly look to be in pole position to get his signature this year.