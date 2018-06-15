Newcastle Lining Up Move for Former Wing Star as Crystal Palace Brace Themselves for Summer Bid

Newcastle United are lining up a move to re-sign former star Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace, according to South London Press & Mercury.

The report states that Townsend, who starred on Tyneside before sealing a move to Crystal Palace in 2016, has emerged as a target for Rafa Benitez as he looks to strengthen his Newcastle side, as they look to build upon their impressive 10th place finish in the Premier League last season.

Crystal Palace triggered a £15m release clause in Townsend’s contract nearly two years ago to lure the winger to south London following Newcastle’s relegation to the Championship, but the Magpies have since returned to the top flight and re-established themselves as a top-half Premier League side last term.

Townsend was previously a big hit on Tyneside and has also thrived at Selhurst Park. The wide man has become a versatile forward under Roy Hodgson, often deployed alongside Wilfried Zaha in a front two towards the end of last season, scoring two goals and contributing eight assists for the Eagles.

Roy Hodgson has repeatedly insisted that Palace's star man Zaha will remain at the club next season, and that could pave the way for Townsend to be moved on, as the club look to generate additional funds for strengthening the Eagles’ squad ahead of next season.

The likes of Matt Ritchie and Kenedy, on loan from Chelsea, thrived in the wide areas of Rafa Benitez’s tactical system last season, and the opportunity to return to his former side, who are now very much on an upward curve under the Spanish tactician, could appeal greatly to Townsend.