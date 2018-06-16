Liverpool Fans Urge Reds to Chase Signing of Brazilian Prodigy Amid Strong Links With Club

Liverpool fans are brimming with excitement over the prospect of the Anfield side signing Brazil wonderkid Lucas Paqueta.

The player is said to have emerged as a target for the Reds, who consider him an alternative to Lyon star Nabil Fekir. But Manchester City are also reported as being keen, with the Premier League champions willing to trigger his £40m release clause.

Liverpool Looking to Pip Man City to the Signing of Young Brazilian Sensation @KavanFlavius https://t.co/yFgNR0Tfsr — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) June 15, 2018

With various outlets making claims as it relates to Liverpool's interest, their supporters are quite piqued and have urged the Merseyside outfit to bring the player to Anfield.

Here are some of the best reactionary tweets:

This guy has talent — Jake O Connor (@Jocxxd123) June 15, 2018

He’s a baller — P. Franco (@PFranc0) June 15, 2018

Sign Him Please @Liverpool_FC_ — Rizky Ramadhan (@Chok3y) June 15, 2018

Now this would be a fucking awesome signing. — Richard (@Ergenton) June 15, 2018

We should get him A.S.A.P — kobby_gronnah (@qmg_434) June 15, 2018

Get fekir and allow Southampton to sign him, we will get him in 2 seasons — Gerrard icon joe (@iamgerrardoxa) June 15, 2018

if he's going to leave then i hope its to Liverpool. He's the perfect Klopp player, can play anywhere on the front 3 and as a CM. Presses like a madman as well. — Vinícius (@VvRrodrigues) June 15, 2018

I want us to sign Lucas Paquetá from Flamengo. €40m release clause. One of the most exciting talents in world football. #LFC 🇧🇷 — Callum Wright (@CallumWright__) June 14, 2018

Paqueta could spark a transfer battle between Liverpool and City, this summer and it's very likely other clubs join too. While it's way too early to tell how good he could be in the Premier League, the fact that he was called up to Brazil's provisional World Cup squad does indicate how highly he's rated in South America.