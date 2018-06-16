Liverpool Fans Urge Reds to Chase Signing of Brazilian Prodigy Amid Strong Links With Club

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Liverpool fans are brimming with excitement over the prospect of the Anfield side signing Brazil wonderkid Lucas Paqueta.

The player is said to have emerged as a target for the Reds, who consider him an alternative to Lyon star Nabil Fekir. But Manchester City are also reported as being keen, with the Premier League champions willing to trigger his £40m release clause.

With various outlets making claims as it relates to Liverpool's interest, their supporters are quite piqued and have urged the Merseyside outfit to bring the player to Anfield.

Here are some of the best reactionary tweets:

Paqueta could spark a transfer battle between Liverpool and City, this summer and it's very likely other clubs join too. While it's way too early to tell how good he could be in the Premier League, the fact that he was called up to Brazil's provisional World Cup squad does indicate how highly he's rated in South America.

