Portugal Boss Hails 'Best in the World' Cristiano Ronaldo After Incredible Performance Against Spain

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has heaped praise upon Cristiano after a stunning hat-trick saw the Selecao das Quinas salvage a point in a breathtaking 3-3 draw against Spain at the World Cup.

Friday's Iberian derby was certainly one to remember, as Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal to their first point in Group B following a brace from Diego Costa and a sensational volley from Nacho.

Were it not for Ronaldo, Portugal could very well have been on the wrong end of a spanking, and Portugal boss Fernando Santos has recognised the importance and quality of his captain.

Following the match against Spain, Santos said to reporters: “I have said it so many times, Cristiano is the best in the world. More important than his physical form is his mental form, he has incredible mental endurance.


“He is in great physical shape and has an incredible mind and that is what makes him one of the best in the world. He raised the team, he had absolute trust in the team.”

"When it was 3-2 he was the one who raised his team. He plays in great teams, is always in great finals so that gives him a different perspective."

Following his performance against Spain, Ronaldo earned a series of accolades, including becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick at the World Cup and becoming the first player to ever score in eight consecutive major tournaments.

