Rafael Benitez Maintaining Interest in Bringing Exciting Chelsea Duo To Tyneside

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Newcastle United have made it clear that they wish to bring Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan next season as they continue to keep tabs of his future at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old had a successful season on loan at Crystal Palace last term, which resulted to an England call up, and he has made it clear to Chelsea chiefs that he wants to play regular first team football next season. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, the Magpies were interested in the services of Loftus-Cheek last summer before he opted to move to Selhurst Park for the 2017/18 campaign, but any move will depend on whether Mikel Merino decides to leave St. James’ Park.

The door may also be open to bring Kenedy in on a permanent deal, after the 22-year-old admitted that his future remains up in the air at this stage.

As one of the surprise packages in Southgate’s 23-man England squad, it is likely that Rafa Benitez will be made to wait until after the World Cup to discover Loftus-Cheek’s fate at Stamford Bridge before beginning negotiations with the midfielder.

Speaking during England’s ‘media day’ at St. George’s Park, Loftus-Cheek said: “I’m not thinking about that (being sent out on loan) too much right now. I’m trying to focus on this summer and what’s to come.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

“But I have to go back to Chelsea for pre-season anyway, that is where I will be after the World Cup. So, I will decide when that time comes. I’m not too worried. It will get sorted. But I’m focused on training well now and looking to get as fit as possible for the World Cup.

