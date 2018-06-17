Journalist Claims Tottenham are Eyeing Move for £12m-Rated Championship Youngster This Summer

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Sheffield United's young attacker David Brooks this summer. 

The 20-year-old impressed in the Championship last season, and while not having the most impressive goalscoring record, he featured 33 times for the Blades giving him some much needed first-team experience at such a young age. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Sun reported in June that Bournemouth had tabled a £12m bid for the youngster, but according to journalist Alan Nixon on his private Twitter account (via This is Futbol), Spurs could hijack the Cherries's move as they look to add depth to their squad.

Spurs have already been linked with moves for Championship stars Jack Grealish and James Maddison this summer, with the north London club looking to find some value in England's second-tier. 

Mauricio Pochettino has a proven reputation of developing young talent with the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane both progressing under the Argentinian coach, and a chance to play under the Spurs boss is an attractive prospect for any young player wanting to improve. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Yet having made just nine starts in the Championship last season, it looks unlikely that Brooks will be able to make the step up immediately to the level that Spurs will want to play at. A move to Bournemouth is a much more likely proposition, as the South Coast side can offer the youngster more chance in the first-team and the opportunity to impress under less pressure to perform. 

