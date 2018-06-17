Earthquake Detected in Mexico City After Lozano's Goal vs. Germany

Fans may have artificially caused an earthquake in Mexico City after Hirving Lozano's World Cup goal vs. Germany

By Scooby Axson
June 17, 2018

Fans in Mexico may have caused an earthquake in Mexico City after Mexico's goal in the World Cup against Germany.

Hirving Lozano scored the game's only goal in the 35th minute as El Tri went on to beat the World Cup's defending champions 1–0.

The earthquake was detected at 11.32 a.m. local time, just moments after Lozano fired a shot past German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research said that the earthquake originated "artificially" and was picked up by at least two sensors.

Mexico will hope to generate more activity in the area in its final group games against Sweden and South Korea.

