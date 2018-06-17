Fans in Mexico may have caused an earthquake in Mexico City after Mexico's goal in the World Cup against Germany.

Hirving Lozano scored the game's only goal in the 35th minute as El Tri went on to beat the World Cup's defending champions 1–0.

The earthquake was detected at 11.32 a.m. local time, just moments after Lozano fired a shot past German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research said that the earthquake originated "artificially" and was picked up by at least two sensors.

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

👀that reaction from the Zocalo in Mexico City to Chucky Lozano's goal. pic.twitter.com/PcyHyfit9w — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Mexico will hope to generate more activity in the area in its final group games against Sweden and South Korea.