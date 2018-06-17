'Really Disappointing' - Mixed Reaction From West Ham Fans as Winger Linked With Summer Exit

A year ago, Michail Antonio was considered to be one of West Ham United's biggest stars.

Having been one of the club's highest scorers in his first two seasons at the club, with a knack for popping up with headed goals, the winger had become a firm favourite with the Hammers faithful and was on the outskirts of the England squad, having been called up for Sam Allardyce's one game as manager but failing to get on the pitch.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Fast forward to the present day, however, and things are not quite so rosy for Antonio. A string of unfortunate injuries has seen the 28-year-old become a peripheral figure at the London Stadium and the former Nottingham Forest man was forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's England squad in March after suffering a hamstring problem.

Now the Mirror are reporting that Antonio is set to be moved on this summer, having been deemed surplus to requirements as Manuel Pellegrini prepares for his first season in charge of the Hammers. Crystal Palace are now reportedly favourites to secure the winger's signature, meaning Antonio could be playing against West Ham next season.

The response from West Ham supporters has been decidedly mixed, with many seemingly outraged at the prospect of one of the club's best performers being moved on so abruptly. Others, however, seemed open to the idea of Antonio departing the London Stadium this summer.



Will improve Palace and weaken us bad move — Andy (@parish_andy) June 16, 2018

If it’s true, will be more down to his attitude than his abilities, Moyes was getting fed up with his unprofessional attitude. — Sam (@jesuspanties) June 17, 2018

This is really disappointing — Julie trudgill (@julie_trudgill) June 16, 2018

Move him on unreliable not good enough IMO — Danny (@dannychurch1) June 16, 2018

Thought all players had a clean slate!!!! If he can stay fit he’s an asset — Seanmorris (@seanmorris13) June 16, 2018

Too injury prone, good player though but even when he does play I feel like he's over ever 75% fit — Peter Tomkins (@Tomkins112) June 16, 2018

Wherever Antonio ends up this summer, it is clear that the winger has become a rather divisive topic of conversation for West Ham supporters. With questions remaining over his fitness and attitude, would the club be better off if the player were to leave this summer?