West Ham Fans Laud Transfer Target's Performance on Social Media After World Cup Clash

West Ham fans have lauded summer transfer target Aaron Mooy's performance for Australia in his nation's opening World Cup match against France on social media.

The 27-year-old midfielder was crucial for Huddersfield in the Premier League last season and is one of a number of players new Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly interested in bringing to the London Stadium.

Australia held firm during a goalless first half, and impressed as they fell to a 2-1 defeat in a second half full of talking points and controversy.

I would sign Mooy for West Ham right now if I could, brilliant player — Dom ⚒ (@Dom_WHUFC1995) June 16, 2018

VAR got its first run out to award a questionable penalty to France, converted by Antoine Griezmann, before Australia rallied well and four minutes later had a penalty of their own following a ridiculous handball by French defender Samuel Umtiti.





Aston Villa's Mile Jedinak - Mooy's midfield partner for Australia - converted the spot kick and the Socceroos looked likely to get a respectable and well-earned point in their opening game, but a late own goal was adjudged by goal line technology to have crossed the line and gave France a 2-1 victory.

So much composure. — Josh Rolfe (@JoshRolfe) June 16, 2018

Throughout the match Mooy demonstrated his ability on the ball, impressing as one of the top performers on the pitch.

His crossing and range of passing helped Australia tick throughout the game and create space and chances to worry their French opponents.





He also chipped in well defensively, demonstrating himself to be a well-rounded package, much to the delight and excitement of West Ham fans on social media.

Fingers crossed mate. A lot rests on Mooy’s shoulders. I reckon he’d be a decent signing for us too. Would you prefer Mooy or your favourite, Wilshere? 😂 — Theodore Girgolas (@TheoGirgolas) June 16, 2018

Would love to see Mooy in a West Ham shirt a proper midfielder #WorldCup #AUS — CLARET AND BLUE ARMY (@MagicalMichail) June 16, 2018

West Ham arguably need improvements in their midfield this summer, and a move for Mooy once he returns from Russia would seemingly be popular among supporters given their reaction to his performance against France.