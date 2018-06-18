Mesut Ozil Panned by Tottenham Fans Following Terrible World Cup Performance Against Mexico

He's won FA Cups, a La Liga title and even a World Cup. But yesterday was a day to forget for Mesut Ozil.

The German playmaker was entirely ineffectual against the Mexico defence as El Tri ran out 1-0 winners in the opening match of Group F. He was regularly hurried off the ball, and was unable to find that killer assist for which he has become known. The Arsenal star managed just one shot, and that wasn't even on target.

Tottenham fans were quick to criticise to the Arsenal midfielder, especially in the wake of Spurs darling Christian Eriksen providing an assist for his Denmark side.





Since the two creative midfielders signed for their respective clubs in the summer of 2013, both have been constantly compared to one another.





Initially, Ozil appeared to be the far superior player, making a bright start to his Arsenal career. However, as Ozil performance's have steadily regressed, Eriksen continues to get better and better each season.



Last season, Eriksen scored 10 goals and helped Tottenham secure a third consecutive top four finish, whilst Ozil scored a measly 4 goals as the Gunners recorded their worst finish in the Wenger era. Eriksen also recorded two more assists than his German rival.





With Ozil seemingly to be at an all-time low following his nation's 1-0 loss to Mexico, the Tottenham fans were quick to put the boot in.

Brilliantly done Mexico. Watching Germany lose has emotions redolent of watching the Goons mess up. Must be the Ozil factor... #COYS — Pete Broadbent (@petespurs) June 17, 2018





Never compare Ozil with Eriksen again! He was shocking today — OnomahIsABaller (@SpursD22) June 17, 2018

Unbiased, but Eriksen would play 1000x better in Ozil's role than Ozil himself. — Noah🇺🇸🇪🇷 (@EriksensationaI) June 17, 2018

ALWAYS NICE TO SEE OZIL LOSE !!!! #coys #THFC — Lenny N17 (@me_spurs) June 17, 2018

Eriksen got an assist yesterday and Ozil disappears again. Nothing new today I guess — ✨ (@___Carlitos) June 17, 2018

so is Ozil still > Eriksen? — daniel17arzani fan 🇦🇺 (@HolyFornaroli) June 17, 2018

Ozil and Germany will hope to have a much better performance when they take on Sweden on Saturday, whilst Denmark will hope to continue their winning ways against Australia this Thursday.