Twitter Goes Into Meltdown After Harry Kane's Late Header Hands England Crucial Win Over Tunisia

England kicked off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dramatic late win as Harry Kane proved the difference against Tunisia on Monday night.

The new Three Lions captain poked John Stones' header across the line after it was palmed away by the Tunisian goalkeeper early on, but not before Raheem Sterling missed an absolute sitter.

Gareth Southgate's men looked to be in full control until Kyle Walker's outstretched hand in the England box saw the side punished, with Ferjani Sassi sticking a spot-kick past Jordan Pickford during minute 35.

After the game, he would admit that he should have simply headed the ball away to safety but has learned his lesson...

The scores remain tied at 1-1 past the 90th minute, and it looked as if the Three Lions were headed for more World Cup disappointment. But, as they say: cometh the hour, cometh the man - and that man would be the prolific Kane.

Unmarked near the far post as a corner was delivered into the box during stoppage time, the Tottenham Hotspur striker waited patiently as Harry Maguire headed the ball his way to poke it home to seal the late 2-1 win for England.

The crucial goal sent Twitter into a right frenzy, and you can continue scrolling to see more of the best reactions below:

Harry Kane was on corners two years ago. Tonight he scored twice... both from corners 😂😂😂 — I'd Radebe Leeds (@Radebe_Leeds) June 18, 2018

England's goals came from two corners with Harry Kane scoring in the box.



YESSSSSSS! HARRY KANE ⚽



Ray Parlour, @talkSPORTDrive and #ENG fans in Moscow go wild!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane is the first England player to score an injury-time winner in a World Cup finals match.



Harry Kane has more World Cup goals in 90 minutes than Wayne Rooney managed in his entire career. pic.twitter.com/uSjsGx7RHG — bet365 (@bet365) June 18, 2018

Harry Kane wins it for England with a stoppage time goal!



He is the first #ENG player with multiple goals in a match at the #WorldCup since Gary Lineker in 1990.



It is the latest game-winning goal in regulation at the World Cup by an English player. pic.twitter.com/2Vo1Rrol7i — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 18, 2018

Kane's goals makes him the first England international to score a brace in the World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1990, as well as the first to ever score a stoppage time winner. But there was also lots of praise reserved for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marcus Rashford, who were brought on in the second half.

Loftus-Cheek was superb after coming on. Rashford made a difference. Trippier brilliant. Kane clinical. — Arlo White (@arlowhite) June 18, 2018

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, you have changed that game.



We don’t overrate our players, we know what we’re looking at. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 18, 2018

Loftus-Cheek was a real positive for #England. Made a big difference from the bench and added a level of quality. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 18, 2018

Loftus-Cheek & Rashford made a huge difference. Both need to start next game. — ` (@CescMagician) June 18, 2018

Ruben Loftus-Cheek making more of an impact within the space of five minutes, than anyone else did throughout the entire game. How he does not start is ridiculous. — BK (@CFCBrano) June 18, 2018

England play again next Sunday, this time against Panama, who lost 3-0 to Belgium in Monday's second game. Another win will see them through to the next round of the prestigious tournament, but a slip up could leave them in a very poor position as the Red Devils will be up next.