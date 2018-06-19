Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Plotting Reunion With Ever Banega Amid Jack Wilshere Exit Rumours

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega.

The Argentinian featured under Emery between 2014 and 2016 while at Sevilla, where the two won consecutive Europa League titles.

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

According to Gazza Mercato, the newly appointed Arsenal boss has identified Banega as a top summer transfer target amid concerns over Jack Wilshere's future.

The 29-year-old playmaker, who is similarly fleet footed, has drawn comparisons to Wilshere in the past and would likely be a direct replacement for the Gunners academy product.

Wilshere - whose contract is due to expire - has been tipped to leave his boyhood club after failing to accept a bit-part role next year.

Times have changed at the Emirates, and gone are the days that former boss Arsene Wenger would have the overall say in transfer dealings.

Instead Arsenal's new infrastructure means that player purchasing now sits with head of football operations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat. And these are the men Emery will have to convince in order to set up a reunion with Banega.

The reports claim that Emery has now asked Arsenal's hierarchy to sign the midfielder, who turns 30 next week.

Talks between the two parties are reportedly imminent, with Banega's agent Marcelo Simonian now expected to travel to London to discuss a potential deal for the player.

The midfielder is currently in Russia with the Argentinian national team and featured from the bench in his side's opening World Cup game, a 1-1 draw with Iceland.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)