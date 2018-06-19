Nabil Fekir's Agent Issues Surprise Statement on Liverpool Move

In what seems to be a never-ending transfer saga surrounding Nabil Fekir and Liverpool, the French international's agent has added to the drama by providing a surprise update on the status of a potential deal.

Several weeks ago it seemed that it was a question of when, not if regarding Fekir's inevitable transfer to the Reds. Yet Liverpool's apparent attempts to renegotiate the transfer fee at the eleventh hour triggered Lyon to cancel the deal - and that seemed to be that.

Except it's not - at least according to Fekir's agent Jean-Pierre Bernes. Speaking to reporters in France (via the Daily Star), Bernes said: "Nabil Fekir passed the medical checkup for Liverpool – He did not sign because it’s not over! The story isn’t over."

Bernes didn't let on much more than that, and while he didn't provide any more concrete details on what's to come, his comments will certainly provide Liverpool fans with plenty of hope that a deal for Fekir can be revisited later in the summer - perhaps after the World Cup.

Fekir is currently at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with France, and will understandably want to focus all of his attention on Les Bleus. France won their opening game of the tournament after struggling to get past Australia 2-1, with Fekir featuring for 20 minutes.

The 24-year-old had an outstanding season for Lyon in Ligue 1, scoring 18 goals and adding seven assists in 30 matches. Jurgen Klopp targeted the attacking midfielder to replace Philippe Coutinho, and now fans might be cautiously optimistic that negotiations between Liverpool and Lyon could resume after the World Cup, based on the comments from Bernes.