Poland Boss Adam Nawalka Bemoans Lack of Quality But Insists His Side Must 'Take it on the Chest'

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Group H favourites Poland left themselves work to do as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Senegal in their opening group game. It was a performance riddled with errors, with the Poles conceding two very avoidable goals, with the second stemming from a comedy of errors.

A mix up in the defence left M'baye Niang clean through on goal, Polish shot-stopper Wojciech Szczęsny rushed off his line to meet the forward but was left stranded in no man's land as Niang ran on to an open goal. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Poland's boss Adam Nawalka was understandably upset, and took to bemoaning his team's lack of quality which cost them at key moments. 

Wyborcza quoted Nawalka as saying: "We made too many unforced mistakes, too many inaccuracies. Many elements in our game were very weak. We did not make the assumptions as we would like."

Nawalka claimed his tactics were spot on but the execution was not good enough from his players, also claiming that his have enough mental fortitude to overcome this setback.

"We knew that rivals would attack. However, the plan is one thing and the implementation is something completely different. We did not deal with the aggressive game."

Nawalka believes his side can still get out of the group stating: "Both goals were lost after our mistakes. We must learn from this. You have to take this defeat to the chest. We have enough strength and potential to join Colombia with the right attitude and fight for victory."

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

That game is now tightly poised as at least one of the Group H favourites will surely be exiting the World Cup in the group stages.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)