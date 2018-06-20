Besiktas Reignite Interest in Wantaway Winger Xherdan Shaqiri Following Stoke's Relegation

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Besiktas are ready to make a move for Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer. The Swiss international is currently in Russia, taking part in the World Cup, but is angling for a move to Turkey when he eventually escapes the Bet365 Stadium.

He was playing against one of the world's strongest national sides on Sunday afternoon against Brazil, but Shaqiri looked a shadow of his former self as he failed to make any impact on the game. His focus will no doubt be solely on his country's performances over the next few weeks, but also behind the scenes, as his representatives are working on getting him away from Stoke.

Accoridng to Fanatik, Shaqiri's people have contacted Besiktas, and the club are willing to secure his signature in the coming months.

It was a trail that had previously gone cold for Besiktas - having expressed an interest that ultimately came to nothing. Discussions hadn't worked out before, but the two parties have picked up negotiations once again with the determination to make something come of it.

Shaqiri is prepared to sign a contract that will see him earn €8m per season in Turkey, but their problem isn't currently with the player.

The cost of Shaqiri will be determined by the winger's performances in Russia, but funds could be made available through the sales of wide pair Ricardo Quaresma and Ryan Babel. Shaqiri would take the place of both players in the Besiktas side, and it makes sense to the club to allow the duo to leave.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Alternatively, the report suggests that Besiktas might ask for a two-year loan deal - meaning that no transfer fee would be required immediately.

