Egypt Coach Hector Cuper Laments Salah Absence From Training Camp as Pharaohs Face World Cup Exit

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Egypt face an early exit from the World Cup as the Pharaohs lost their second consecutive game in Group A to Russia, 1-3.

Ahmed Fathi's own goal plus strikes from Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba all but cemented Egypt's fate, despite a consolation goal from talisman Mohamed Salah. And speaking to reporters after the game, Egypt coach Hector Cuper lamented his side's lack of luck in this World Cup finals campaign - Egypt's first for 28 years.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“I don’t think it was lack of concentration, we did make mistakes and were not good at defending, but we had a really good first half,” said Cuper. “The whole match, and we had between 10 and 15 very bad minutes and that’s why we lost.

“We lacked a bit of luck to get the ball in the net, but in general terms I am happy because the players have done their very best, made an enormous effort, but one has to make the most of those goalscoring opportunities and make as few mistakes as possible."

Cuper also referenced how 'difficult' it was not to have Salah as part of the team's training camp ahead of the World Cup, after the Liverpool winger sustained an injury after a challenge from Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final. 

"He could not prepare with us in the training sessions all the time, he had to train alone. I believe he was in good shape and optimal condition. If he did not get injured in the Champions League final then he would have had three weeks' extra training with us as a group," Cuper said, via Sky Sports.

OLGA MALTSEVA/GettyImages

"Salah is crucial, a vital player for the squad. He is a point of reference. He suffered an injury and we have been worried. We knew if he recovered in time it would be a good thing. The only thing I can be sad for is I would have liked to have seen him present at the training ground with the team."

Salah was an unused substitute in Egypt's 1-0 loss against Uruguay, but played the full 90 minutes against Russia on Tuesday night.

OLGA MALTSEVA/GettyImages

Egypt play Saudi Arabia in their last group match next Monday and will be hoping to end the tournament on a high. They are not mathematically eliminated from the knockout stages, but unless Saudi Arabia manage to beat Uruguay on Wednesday, the Pharaohs will be heading home. 

