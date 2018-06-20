Milad Mohammadi, a fullback for Iran, made one of the biggest fails of the World Cup so far in a group stage match against Spain on Wednesday.

Iran was down 1–0 in stoppage time, when Mohammadi had to throw the ball in a little before 93 minutes and 30 seconds had been played.

Mohammadi kissed the ball, then stepped back, pointed upwards and then finally attempted a somersault throw-in. But instead of releasing the ball, Mohammadi stopped his movement. He then made a regular throw to a teammate.

- "You should totally try the flip throw-in at the World Cup"

- "Really? Should I?"

- "Yeah man, it's gonna be dope!" pic.twitter.com/t60hRYs4cq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

Mohammadi wasted about 30 seconds of the allotted time, and Iran didn't score in the final 20 seconds so Spain won 1–0.

Iran sits in third with three points in Group B behind Portugal and Spain who each have four points. Iran next faces Portugal on Monday.