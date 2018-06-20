Liverpool 'Run Background Checks' as They Step Up Interest in England International Goalkeeper

Liverpool are taking their interest in Nick Pope seriously and a move for the Burnley goalkeeper looks increasingly likely as the Reds are reportedly running "background checks" on the 26-year-old.

That's according to the Mirror, which claims that Liverpool are investigating Pope's mentality and personality to ensure that he has the the personal attributes to fit in at Anfield.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The club are well aware of Pope's ability after an outstanding season for Burnley, in which he deputised for the injured Tom Heaton so well that he was included in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

Having never made a Premier League appearance 12 months ago, Pope is now valued at £18m. Liverpool were priced out of a deal for Brazil keeper Alisson when Roma valued him in excess of £70m, so Pope would be a much cheaper alternative.

Another English goalkeeper, Jack Butland, has also been mentioned, but Stoke apparently want £30m despite their relegation to the Championship.

If Pope were to join Liverpool it would be the latest step in a meteoric rise over the last decade. Pope was playing for Bury Town in level 8 of the football pyramid as recently as 2011, before an array of loan spells during five years at Charlton.

He moved to Burnley in 2016 but only ever played in cup competitions for the Clarets until the fourth game of the 2017/18 season, when Heaton suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Pope played in goal for the rest of the season and no goalkeeper outside the top six kept more clean sheets, leading to Pope winning the Players' and Fans' Player of the Season awards at Burnley.