Real Madrid Prepare Massive €150m Bid for in-Demand Serbia Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Real Madrid are ready to submit a formal bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian is currently away on international duty at the World Cup, but a move to the Bernabeu could be on the cards quite soon.

Hotly linked with Manchester United back in January, Milinkovic-Savic has enjoyed a brilliant year with Lazio, and is heavily expected to leave this summer after a season of top performances over in Serie A. While he's out in Russia with Serbia, Real Madrid are plotting his transfer to the Bernabeu.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, the Spanish giants are willing to shell out an incredible amount of money for Milinkovic-Savic this summer. Los Blancos will offer an up-front fee of €150m, with added bonuses written into the deal - and will make the 23-year-old the second most expensive player in history.

In terms of personal discussions, the player has already come to an agreement with the club, and will be paid around €8m per season, plus bonuses.

Lazio have previously stated that their star player is not for sale this summer, but a bid like that is likely to tempt them into letting the player leave, and help the club to build a squad capable of challenging for the Serie A title.

For now, though, Milinkovic-Savic will be fully focused on his next match - against Switzerland on Friday afternoon.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Coming into the match at the top of Group E following their 1-0 victory over Costa Rica, a win will guarantee their qualification into the Round of 16.